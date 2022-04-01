Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,822,000 after purchasing an additional 620,511 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,538,000. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.61.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $119.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.22. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.22 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $4,959,717.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,590 shares of company stock worth $53,856,213 over the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cloudflare (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.