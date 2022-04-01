CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.30. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,004. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average of $26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.92. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.60 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 27.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.15%.

In other news, Director Joel E. Peterson purchased 4,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $116,235.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $66,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,555 shares of company stock valued at $196,236 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 24,147 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 97,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $555,000. 41.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNB Financial (Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

