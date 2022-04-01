CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Short Interest Update

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,550,000 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the February 28th total of 11,210,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NYSE:CNHI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.86. 7,427,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,088,050. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.3072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.62.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

