CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $508.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) will report sales of $508.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $448.00 million and the highest is $684.50 million. CNX Resources reported sales of $473.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CNX Resources.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.39 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNX. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average is $14.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 111.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 649,823 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 33.7% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 17,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 40.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 247,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 70,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 34.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNX Resources (Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Resources (CNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.