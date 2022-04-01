Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,211,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,169 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $496.85 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.01 and a 52 week high of $638.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $521.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 46.97%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

