Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Cognyte Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.72.
Shares of CGNT stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 781 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,454. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $745.73 million and a P/E ratio of 377.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58.
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.
