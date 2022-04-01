CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CohBar in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CohBar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of CWBR stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53. The company has a market cap of $27.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.52. CohBar has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.27.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CohBar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in CohBar in the third quarter worth about $1,096,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of CohBar in the third quarter worth $869,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CohBar by 32.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 116,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CohBar by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 40,298 shares during the period. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

