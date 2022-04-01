Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of UTF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.10. 2,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,375. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.58. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,745,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,082,000 after purchasing an additional 180,998 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

