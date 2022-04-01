Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:UTF opened at $28.95 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $29.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,745,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,082,000 after purchasing an additional 180,998 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

