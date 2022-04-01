Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 4.7% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE PSF opened at $23.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.13. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.
About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
