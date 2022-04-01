Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) will announce earnings of $1.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the highest is $1.89. Colliers International Group posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will report full-year earnings of $6.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $7.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $8.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Colliers International Group.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.63.

CIGI opened at $130.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.50. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $98.23 and a 1 year high of $158.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

