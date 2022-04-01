Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) will announce earnings of $1.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the highest is $1.89. Colliers International Group posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will report full-year earnings of $6.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $7.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $8.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Colliers International Group.
Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis.
CIGI opened at $130.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.50. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $98.23 and a 1 year high of $158.42.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.
Colliers International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Colliers International Group (CIGI)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colliers International Group (CIGI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.