Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on COLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,952. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $45.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.90.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $169.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

In other news, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,893 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,816,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,456,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,853,000 after buying an additional 928,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,743,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,009,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,739,000 after buying an additional 631,265 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

