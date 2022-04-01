Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Shares Bought by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 88,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 519.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 45,147 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,866,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 100.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter.

XCEM traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $30.59. The stock had a trading volume of 25,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,552. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $34.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.81.

