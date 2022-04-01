Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. CL King upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.14.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of COLM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,115. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.37. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $83.61 and a 52 week high of $114.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 34,764 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,167 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.