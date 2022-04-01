Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) will announce $30.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.89 billion and the lowest is $28.69 billion. Comcast reported sales of $27.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year sales of $122.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.52 billion to $124.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $124.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.07 billion to $129.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First International Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,111,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.53. The company had a trading volume of 749,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,037,244. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

