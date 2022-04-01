Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE:FIX traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $89.76. 992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,996. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Comfort Systems USA has a 12 month low of $67.91 and a 12 month high of $103.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.45.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,893,000 after buying an additional 102,801 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,766,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,766,000 after buying an additional 244,900 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,387,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,926,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 676,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,977,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 635,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,859,000 after buying an additional 24,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

