CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

COMM has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.82.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. CommScope has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.67.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $43,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $251,500 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 76,816 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 43,235 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 281,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 158,634 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

