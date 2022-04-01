Community Bank N.A. Acquires 650 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $398,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,109 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,356,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $269,443,000 after buying an additional 2,023,221 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 297.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,233,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $179,254,000 after buying an additional 1,671,009 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,917,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $233,576,000 after buying an additional 879,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $60,532,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $119.23 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $124.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,602 shares of company stock worth $2,719,062 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.77.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

