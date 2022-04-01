Community Bank N.A. Decreases Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,206,000 after purchasing an additional 157,128 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 22.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 601,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,488,000 after buying an additional 20,817 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENB opened at $46.09 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.77.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

