Community Bank N.A. Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.83.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $299.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.76. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.40 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $309.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

