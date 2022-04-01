Community Bank N.A. Lowers Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Edison International by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 3,057.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 968.7% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Shares of EIX opened at $70.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Edison International has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $70.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.59 and a 200 day moving average of $63.11.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.70%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

