Community Bank N.A. Sells 75 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Moderna by 2.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Moderna by 276.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 100.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Moderna by 13.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $172.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.34 and a 52-week high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.86.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total value of $877,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,054 shares of company stock worth $29,235,114 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

