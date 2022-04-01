Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA is a leading mining company producing precious metals and holding mining rights in Peru. Since its inception in 1953, Buenaventura has focused on exploration and exploitation activities both by its own and through joint ventures. Buenaventura also is an important shareholder of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L., one of the leading gold producers in Latin America. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BVN. Morgan Stanley raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.10 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $10.07 on Monday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.19.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $253.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,489,176 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,741,000 after acquiring an additional 208,802 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 11,173,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,530,000 after acquiring an additional 998,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,055,304 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,366 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,013,438 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,698,000 after acquiring an additional 82,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $32,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

