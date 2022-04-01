Comparing EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) and Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU)

Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) and EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

This table compares Universal Security Instruments and EACO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Security Instruments $17.52 million 0.59 $270,000.00 ($0.11) -40.55 EACO $225.24 million N/A $7.79 million $1.39 13.67

EACO has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Security Instruments. Universal Security Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EACO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Universal Security Instruments has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EACO has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Universal Security Instruments and EACO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Security Instruments 0 0 0 0 N/A EACO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Universal Security Instruments and EACO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Security Instruments -1.64% -6.24% -3.43% EACO N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.8% of Universal Security Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Universal Security Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 97.9% of EACO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EACO beats Universal Security Instruments on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Security Instruments (Get Rating)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. designs and markets a variety of safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Most products require minimal installation and are designed for installation by the consumer without professional assistance, and are sold through retail stores. The company also markets products to the electrical distribution trade through its wholly-owned subsidiary, USI Electric, Inc. It was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L. Kovens in 1969 and is headquartered in Owings Mills, MD.

About EACO (Get Rating)

EACO Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electronic components and fasteners through its subsidiary. It focuses on aerospace, circuit board, communication, computer, fabrication, instrumentation, industrial equipment, and marine industries. The company was founded on September 26, 1985 and is headquartered in Anaheim, CA.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.