Comparing Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) & Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY)

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) and Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Telia Company AB (publ) and Singapore Telecommunications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telia Company AB (publ) 2 5 1 0 1.88 Singapore Telecommunications 0 0 1 0 3.00

Telia Company AB (publ) presently has a consensus target price of $34.70, suggesting a potential upside of 335.38%. Given Telia Company AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Telia Company AB (publ) is more favorable than Singapore Telecommunications.

Profitability

This table compares Telia Company AB (publ) and Singapore Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telia Company AB (publ) 13.49% 15.73% 5.01% Singapore Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telia Company AB (publ) and Singapore Telecommunications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telia Company AB (publ) $10.30 billion 1.58 $1.36 billion $0.68 11.72 Singapore Telecommunications $11.35 billion 2.83 $405.70 million N/A N/A

Telia Company AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Singapore Telecommunications.

Dividends

Telia Company AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Singapore Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Telia Company AB (publ) pays out 48.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Singapore Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Telia Company AB (publ) has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Singapore Telecommunications has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telia Co. AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales. The Group Enterprise segment provides services include mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, managed services, cloud computing, cyber security, information technology, and professional consulting. The Group Digital Life segment focuses on digital marketing, regional premium over-the-top video, and advanced analytics and intelligence capabilities. The Corporate segment comprises the costs of Group functions not allocated to the business segments. The company was founded on March 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.