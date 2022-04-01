Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:CMPX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:CMPX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of OTC CMPX opened at $1.37 on Friday. Compass Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,438,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 35.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.