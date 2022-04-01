Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Computer Programs and Systems posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Computer Programs and Systems.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In related news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $29,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James Patrick Murphy sold 1,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $35,316.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,459 shares of company stock worth $230,745. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,378,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,703,000 after purchasing an additional 66,026 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 120,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

CPSI opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $503.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $37.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.86.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.