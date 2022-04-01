Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,100 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the February 28th total of 272,100 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,459 shares of company stock valued at $230,745 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

CPSI stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.73 million, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $37.62.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

