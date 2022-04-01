comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut comScore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of SCOR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.21. comScore has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $5.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

comScore ( NASDAQ:SCOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. comScore had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 13.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that comScore will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Paul Livek acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $534,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCOR. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of comScore by 144.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the third quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

