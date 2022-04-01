Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,760,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 10,170,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.53. The company had a trading volume of 17,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939,854. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,408,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,999,000 after purchasing an additional 675,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,539,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 85,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

