Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

CNDT has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Conduent from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Conduent to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Conduent stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Conduent has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Conduent’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Conduent by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Goff John C bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

