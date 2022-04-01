Conduit (LON:CRE) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Conduit (LON:CRE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 425 ($5.57) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s previous close.

CRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.68) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.06) target price on shares of Conduit in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 542.50 ($7.11).

LON:CRE opened at GBX 375 ($4.91) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Conduit has a 52 week low of GBX 340 ($4.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 568 ($7.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £619.02 million and a PE ratio of -19.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 396.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 430.67.

In other Conduit news, insider Elaine Whelan purchased 26,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 371 ($4.86) per share, with a total value of £99,428 ($130,243.65). Also, insider Brian Williamson CBE bought 5,000 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 364 ($4.77) per share, with a total value of £18,200 ($23,840.71).

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

