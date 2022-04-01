Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 2,178 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $136,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.25.

SUI traded up $4.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.75. 9,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.75. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.41 and a 1 year high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

