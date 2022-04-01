Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,186,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor comprises approximately 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $154,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,975,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,069,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,096,000 after purchasing an additional 132,949 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.26. The company had a trading volume of 19,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,613. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.53 and a 1-year high of $145.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.14.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

