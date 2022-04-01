Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $174.09 Million Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,615,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,547 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for approximately 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $174,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 76,061 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,085,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $677,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 7,987 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total transaction of $795,265.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $2,250,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,053 shares of company stock valued at $25,240,844 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.51. 17,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,461. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $120.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

