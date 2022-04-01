Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 65,932 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 554,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,932 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $95,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.86. 54,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,647. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $137.56 and a twelve month high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.44.

Eaton Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.