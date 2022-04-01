Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 84,186 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 615,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84,186 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Dover were worth $111,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dover by 202.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,210,000 after buying an additional 2,297,892 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Dover by 48.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,837,000 after buying an additional 364,388 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Dover by 4,175.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after buying an additional 174,707 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 198.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 108,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 13.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,561,000 after acquiring an additional 103,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,024. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $135.68 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.46.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

