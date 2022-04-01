Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,898 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $32,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,152,000 after buying an additional 104,737 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $383.52. 4,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $379.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.69 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

