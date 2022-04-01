Constantine Iordanou Purchases 500,000 Shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH) Stock

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Rating) insider Constantine Iordanou purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £375,000 ($491,223.47).

LON:BOCH opened at GBX 78.20 ($1.02) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 83.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 86.23. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 68.20 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 100.50 ($1.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £348.82 million and a PE ratio of 13.75.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Company Profile

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services to individuals, small and medium sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It offers current, savings, notice, instant access, and fixed term deposits; housing, student, consumer, business, syndicated, project, and shipping finance; and debit, credit, and prepaid cards.

