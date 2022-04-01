Constantine Iordanou Purchases 500,000 Shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH) Stock

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Rating) insider Constantine Iordanou purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £375,000 ($491,223.47).
LON:BOCH opened at GBX 78.20 ($1.02) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 83.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 86.23. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 68.20 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 100.50 ($1.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £348.82 million and a PE ratio of 13.75.
Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Company Profile (Get Rating)
