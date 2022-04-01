Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 182,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 391,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 42,617 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 731,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,419,000 after purchasing an additional 41,689 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 480.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROAD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

ROAD opened at $26.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.09. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $44.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.94.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.23 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

