Contrasting Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) & Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Core Scientific and Skillz, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Scientific 0 0 2 0 3.00 Skillz 0 4 4 0 2.50

Core Scientific presently has a consensus price target of 17.00, indicating a potential upside of 106.56%. Skillz has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 183.33%. Given Skillz’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Skillz is more favorable than Core Scientific.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Core Scientific and Skillz’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Scientific N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Skillz $384.09 million 3.20 -$181.38 million ($0.45) -6.67

Core Scientific has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Skillz.

Profitability

This table compares Core Scientific and Skillz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Scientific N/A N/A N/A Skillz -47.22% -37.99% -28.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.4% of Skillz shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Skillz shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific Holding Co. provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co., formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

