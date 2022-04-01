Contrasting CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP)

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) and Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and Big Cypress Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics $914.96 million 5.25 $377.66 million $4.42 14.20 Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

CRISPR Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Big Cypress Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and Big Cypress Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics 41.28% 16.21% 14.48% Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.2% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Big Cypress Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CRISPR Therapeutics and Big Cypress Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics 0 5 10 0 2.67 Big Cypress Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $129.83, indicating a potential upside of 106.84%. Big Cypress Acquisition has a consensus price target of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 104.38%. Given CRISPR Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CRISPR Therapeutics is more favorable than Big Cypress Acquisition.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics beats Big Cypress Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology. Its revolutionary gene editing technology-CRISPR/Cas9 allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow on October 31, 2013 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Big Cypress Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.