Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.700-$14.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.26 billion-$3.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.

Several research firms have commented on COO. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $469.00.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $417.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $368.78 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $400.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.55.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $5,414,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $844,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

