Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Shares of CPS stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.47. 4,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,164. Cooper-Standard has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $37.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.16.

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.71) by ($0.23). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 47.88%.

In other Cooper-Standard news, Director Oss Stephen A. Van bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.62 per share, with a total value of $252,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Edwards acquired 22,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $200,146.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 57,650 shares of company stock worth $609,174 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 55,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cooper-Standard (Get Rating)

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.