CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut CorVel from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

NASDAQ CRVL traded up $2.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,503. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.60. CorVel has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $213.38.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $164.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 9.93%.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total value of $320,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $82,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,092 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CorVel during the third quarter worth $605,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in CorVel during the third quarter worth $363,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in CorVel during the third quarter worth $239,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CorVel during the third quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in CorVel by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 337,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,834,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

