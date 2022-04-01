Costello Asset Management INC Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Costello Asset Management INC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,470 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $292.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.