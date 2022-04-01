Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Country Garden’s FY2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.84 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Country Garden from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of Country Garden stock opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average of $21.67. Country Garden has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.
