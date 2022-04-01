Cowen Trims RH (NYSE:RH) Target Price to $600.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $850.00 to $600.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RH. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $604.65.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $326.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $380.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $523.85. RH has a 1-year low of $320.81 and a 1-year high of $744.56.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

