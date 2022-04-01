CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Shares of CPSH stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 15,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,135. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $75.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.99. CPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $14.32.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.21 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 30.71%.
CPS Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.
