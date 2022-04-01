CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of CPSH stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 15,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,135. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $75.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.99. CPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $14.32.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.21 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 30.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth about $331,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 146.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 27.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 65,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,170 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.