Crimson Wine Group (CWGL) & The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Crimson Wine Group to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.1% of Crimson Wine Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of Crimson Wine Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Crimson Wine Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crimson Wine Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Crimson Wine Group Competitors 276 1286 1454 32 2.41

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 96.86%. Given Crimson Wine Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crimson Wine Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Crimson Wine Group has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crimson Wine Group’s peers have a beta of 0.73, suggesting that their average share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crimson Wine Group $68.92 million $3.16 million 44.94 Crimson Wine Group Competitors $11.49 billion $1.92 billion -18.73

Crimson Wine Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Crimson Wine Group. Crimson Wine Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crimson Wine Group 6.09% 0.59% 0.51% Crimson Wine Group Competitors -28.91% -141.93% -19.87%

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crimson Wine Group Ltd. engages in the production and sale of luxury wines. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It also operates as an owner and operator of boutique, estate-based wineries that produce wines in the regions of California, Oregon and Washington. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Napa, CA.

